28.04.2026 08:20:28

Boliden Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Boliden AB (publ) (BOL.ST), a Swedish mining and smelting company, on Tuesday its net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year due to stronger metal prices, higher volumes, and contributions from newly acquired mines, partly offset by negative impacts from the Garpenberg incident.

For the first quarter, net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company increased to SEK 3.82 billion from SEK 2.19 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 13.45 versus SEK 7.99 last year.

Operating profit jumped to SEK 5.25 billion from SEK 3.06 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased SEK 27.82 billion from SEK 21.12 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the unchanged 2026 outlook, the company expects the full-year impact of planned smelter maintenance shutdowns on operating profit to be SEK 450 million, including SEK 350 million in the second quarter and SEK 50 million each in the third and fourth quarters.

On Monday, Boliden closed trading 3.28% lesser at SEK 513.60 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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