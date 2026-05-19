Boot Barn Holdings Aktie

Boot Barn Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12EFD / ISIN: US0994061002

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19.05.2026 18:59:29

Boot Barn Gets a Vote of Confidence From SouthernSun

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Southernsun Asset Management added 79,127 shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), bringing its total position to 272,348 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price from January through March 2026, was approximately $14.35 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.76 million, reflecting both share price movements and share changes.Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a leading U.S. specialty retailer focused on western and workwear apparel, operating over 300 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce presence. The company's strategy emphasizes a broad product assortment, omnichannel distribution, and a strong brand portfolio to capture demand from both lifestyle and work-focused consumers.SouthernSun has a well-diversified portfolio of holdings. Boot Barn Holdings sat in the No. 6 spot last quarter, and with this investment, it rose to the No. 3 largest by value. So, this acquisition signals the asset manager’s consistent confidence in the company’s performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boot Barn Holdings Inc 120,50 -0,37% Boot Barn Holdings Inc
Confidence Inc. Registered Shs 1 549,00 0,19% Confidence Inc. Registered Shs

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