Boot Barn Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A12EFD / ISIN: US0994061002
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19.05.2026 18:59:29
Boot Barn Gets a Vote of Confidence From SouthernSun
According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Southernsun Asset Management added 79,127 shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), bringing its total position to 272,348 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price from January through March 2026, was approximately $14.35 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.76 million, reflecting both share price movements and share changes.Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a leading U.S. specialty retailer focused on western and workwear apparel, operating over 300 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce presence. The company's strategy emphasizes a broad product assortment, omnichannel distribution, and a strong brand portfolio to capture demand from both lifestyle and work-focused consumers.SouthernSun has a well-diversified portfolio of holdings. Boot Barn Holdings sat in the No. 6 spot last quarter, and with this investment, it rose to the No. 3 largest by value. So, this acquisition signals the asset manager’s consistent confidence in the company’s performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Boot Barn Holdings Inc
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Boot Barn informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Ausblick: Boot Barn veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boot Barn Holdings Inc
|120,50
|-0,37%
|Confidence Inc. Registered Shs
|1 549,00
|0,19%