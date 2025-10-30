BorgWarner Raises FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while narrowing annual net sales outlook range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.52 to $3.63 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.75 per share on net sales between $14.1 billion an $14.3 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 1.0 percent and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share on net sales between $14.0 billion an $14.4 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 1.5 percent and up 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share on revenues of $14.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com