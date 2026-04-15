Borr Drilling Aktie
WKN DE: A2PMZS / ISIN: BMG1466R2078
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15.04.2026 07:38:46
Borr Drilling Prices $260 Mln Notes At Approx $8 Conversion Price
(RTTNews) - Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR), on Wednesday announced the pricing of $260 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2033 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
The offering is expected to close on or about April 17.
The initial conversion rate is set at 125.0000 shares per $1,000 principal amount, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $8 per share.
The notes will bear interest at 3.5% per annum, payable semi-annually starting November 1, and will mature on May 1, 2033.
The company has granted initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $40 million of notes within a 13-day period to cover over allotments.
The notes will be convertible into common shares, cash, or a combination of both, at the company's election.
The company intends to use the proceeds to repurchase a portion of its existing 2028 convertible bonds and for general corporate purposes.
The company has agreed with certain holders to repurchase $195.2 million of its 2028 convertible bonds for $224.5 million, including accrued interest.
Borr Drilling closed trading, 4.36% lesser at $5.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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