Bowman Consulting Group Aktie

WKN DE: A3CM09 / ISIN: US1030021018

08.12.2025 08:37:31

Bowman Consulting Buys RPT Alliance

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), an engineering services company, on Monday announced the acquisition of RPT Alliance, a designer of natural gas transmission facilities and power generation infrastructure.

This $59.7 million transaction was financed with cash and a seller note. Bowman projects RPT will contribute around $22 million to $24 million in annualized net service billing in 2026 and be accretive to earnings.

Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman, said: "RPT immediately transforms the platform we've built over the past several years. Their speed-to-energization expertise contributes to our strategy of providing one-stop design and engineering solutions to data center, utility and industrial customers. In the built environment of the future, the bridging-to-permanent electrification solutions RPT designs will be gating items in the planning of high energy consumption facilities."

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd Registered Shs

