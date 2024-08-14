Brazilian Firms Balance Benefits, Costs of Multicloud Use

The popularity of multicloud infrastructure has grown in Brazil as enterprises increasingly view cloud migration as a competitive necessity, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil finds that as adoption of hybrid and multicloud environments expands, Brazilian enterprises are seeking integrated solutions to manage their multicloud ecosystems. Google Cloud’s Anthos, a hybrid, cloud-agnostic container environment, is widely used in Brazil for orchestrating hybrid and multicloud infrastructure, the ISG report says.

"Multicloud environments introduce numerous complexities,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead for the Americas. "Service providers have gained more experience in helping customers meticulously manage their environments, so they can take advantage of each cloud provider’s unique capabilities while optimizing overall costs.”

Public cloud costs remain a major concern for Brazilian enterprises that need to optimize their resources and increase their efficiency while mitigating risks, the ISG report says. Companies are demanding better practices and tools that offer effective cost management while maintaining high performance, reliability and security standards, the report says.

As a result, enterprises in Brazil are increasingly seeking providers able to demonstrate competence in FinOps, a cost-management approach that helps customers maximize the value of their investments in public cloud services, ISG says. Providers are responding by strengthening their FinOps capabilities, the report says, including adopting Google Cloud best practices and tools that offer cost management without sacrificing the performance, reliability and security needed to support business operations.

Still in their infancy are advanced FinOps solutions that use AI to predict future cloud consumption patterns, the ISG report notes. These solutions will allow Brazilian enterprises to proactively scale resources, negotiate better prices in advance and avoid unexpected cost spikes, the report says.

"Enterprises in Brazil recognize the cloud as a fundamental pillar of digital transformation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "But as the cloud infrastructure grows in complexity, controlling costs becomes even more challenging and essential.”

The report also examines the growing demand for data modernization, governance, security and managed services that can create more reliable data environments.

For more insights into the challenges facing Brazilian enterprises in the Google Cloud Ecosystem, including managing costs and maintaining cloud security, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture as a Leader in all five quadrants, while SantoDigital and SauterDigital are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. BRQ and IPNET are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Atos, Engineering, Movti, Qi Network and TIVIT are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Avenue Code, Capgemini, Gentrop, HVAR and V8.Tech are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Atos, Avenue Code, Movti, Multiedro and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Genpact is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Google Cloud Ecosystem partners. Genpact earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

