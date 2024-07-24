Brazil’s Data Centers Supporting Demand for GenAI Testing

Enterprises in Brazil looking to incorporate GenAI into their business operations can use external data centers to experiment and develop use cases, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services report for Brazil finds a growing demand from Brazilian companies of all sizes for data centers that will host GenAI servers. GenAI is widely available on the cloud with all hyperscalers offering large language models (LLMs) that startups and large enterprises can employ to develop GenAI use cases, the ISG report says.

"GenAI requires a massive amount of energy,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead in the Americas. "Because clean energy from hydroelectric sources is limited, colocation providers and hyperscalers are planning to build or expand solar and wind farms in Brazil to ensure the future supply for GenAI.”

Although Brazilian enterprises have been steadily reducing their on-premises data centers, not all their data is ending up in the public cloud, the ISG report says. Companies can opt for cloud technologies in managed hosting and colocation facilities that offer direct link connections to public cloud providers, the report says. According to ISG, adopting a hybrid approach enables enterprises to distribute applications across several locations and exchange data over private links without exposing any data on the public internet.

In response to this data migration, there has been robust market expansion in the number of providers and new data centers, a rise in available floor space and an increase in international investment in data center infrastructure, the ISG report says. The need for additional data centers in Brazil is considerable, driven not only by GenAI requirements, but also by organic growth, driven by increasing demand from content providers and hosting providers, the report says.

All colocation sites are connected to the Brazilian internet traffic exchange network and most sites have direct connectivity to AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), allowing managed hosting providers and content creators to leverage these highly available and hyperconnected data centers to offer their services, the ISG report says. According to the report, all colocation providers have integrated software-defined networking (SDN) tools into their services.

"Enterprises in Brazil can use SDN to create virtual data centers spanning several locations,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "It is important to compare SDN costs and functionalities to select the most suitable colocation provider.”

The report also examines how low-latency demands required by GenAI are driving Brazilian computing to the edge.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across four quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, Managed Hosting and Colocation Services.

The report names Edge UOL, Equinix, SBA Edge and T-Systems as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Kyndryl and TIVIT are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Ascenty, Capgemini, Dedalus, EVEO, inov.TI, ODATA, Scala Data Centers, Skymail, Under and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HostDime is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while Elea Data Centers, Takoda and V8.Tech are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Green is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services partners. Green earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

