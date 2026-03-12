Brenntag FY25 Operating EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit to shareholders was 264.6 million euros compared to 536.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.83 euros compared to 3.71 euros. Operating EBITDA declined to 1.29 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros. Sales were 15.17 billion euros compared to 16.24 billion euros.

Brenntag expects an operating EBITDA for fiscal 2026 in the range of 1.15 to 1.35 billion euros. Also, the company said it remains fully on track to deliver 300 million euros annual savings by 2027. Brenntag plans to present a strategy update in the second half of 2026.

Jens Birgersson, CEO of Brenntag SE, said: "While we anticipate continued market headwinds through 2026, Brenntag is focusing on what we can control. We are sharpening our operational execution, simplifying our governance, and reducing costs to build a leaner, more agile organization."

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting, a dividend of 1.90 euros per share.

At last close on Xetra, Brenntag shares were trading at 46.70 euros, up 3.02%.

