12.03.2026 07:35:57

Brenntag FY25 Operating EBITDA Declines

(RTTNews) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit to shareholders was 264.6 million euros compared to 536.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.83 euros compared to 3.71 euros. Operating EBITDA declined to 1.29 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros. Sales were 15.17 billion euros compared to 16.24 billion euros.

Brenntag expects an operating EBITDA for fiscal 2026 in the range of 1.15 to 1.35 billion euros. Also, the company said it remains fully on track to deliver 300 million euros annual savings by 2027. Brenntag plans to present a strategy update in the second half of 2026.

Jens Birgersson, CEO of Brenntag SE, said: "While we anticipate continued market headwinds through 2026, Brenntag is focusing on what we can control. We are sharpening our operational execution, simplifying our governance, and reducing costs to build a leaner, more agile organization."

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting, a dividend of 1.90 euros per share.

At last close on Xetra, Brenntag shares were trading at 46.70 euros, up 3.02%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen