+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
17.09.2024 14:00:00

BridgeBio Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation To Oral Infigratinib For Achondroplasia

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) announced Tuesday that the US FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to oral infigratinib under development for children with achondroplasia.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of drugs in the U.S. that meet stringent criteria.

Drugs qualifying for this designation must show preliminary clinical evidence that the drug may demonstrate a substantial improvement on clinically significant endpoints over available therapies.

The designation was granted based on PROPEL 2 data, which showed that in Cohort 5, infigratinib resulted in a statistically significant and sustained increase in annualized height velocity (AHV).

PROPEL 3, the global Phase 3 registrational study of infigratinib in achondroplasia, continues to enroll on schedule, with completion of enrollment anticipated by the end of the year.

In addition to receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation, infigratinib has also received Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for achondroplasia from the FDA. If infigratinib is approved, BridgeBio may qualify for a Priority Review Voucher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shs 23,84 4,10% BridgeBio Pharma Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen