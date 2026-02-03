Broadridge Financial Solutions Aktie
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q2 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $284.6 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $142.4 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.6 million or $1.59 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.714 billion from $1.589 billion last year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $284.6 Mln. vs. $142.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.714 Bln vs. $1.589 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 12 %
