Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $284.6 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $142.4 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.6 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.714 billion from $1.589 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 9 % To 12 %