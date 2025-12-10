IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
10.12.2025 07:20:00
Bubble Warning: Don't Buy IonQ Stock Until It Falls to This Price
Investors haven't been able to get enough of quantum computing stocks in recent years, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has been a big winner thanks to that trend. The stock has increased by more than 40% over the past year and by roughly 1,000% over the past three years.The company is building quantum computers for commercial applications. Its CEO has gone so far as to state that its ambition is to dominate the quantum computing market in a similar way to how Nvidia has dominated the market for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips.But with IonQ trading at over $50 per share, I wouldn't touch the stock with a 10-foot pole. Here is why IonQ doesn't make sense to buy today, and my view on a price at which the stock might begin looking more approachable.
