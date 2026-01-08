The Buckle Aktie
WKN: 884929 / ISIN: US1184401065
|
08.01.2026 13:14:02
Buckle December Same-store Sales Rise 5.5%
(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported that comparable store net sales, for the 5-week period ending January 3, increased 5.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ending January 4, of last year.
Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended January 3, rose 6.5 percent to $215.3 million from net sales of $202.1 million for the same period prior year.
Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 48-week period ended January 3, grew 5.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 48-week period, the previous year.
Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended January 3, climbed up 6.7 percent to $1.236 billion compared to net sales of $1.158 billion of the same period last year.
In pre-market activity, BKE shares were trading at $54.22, up 0.67% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.
|
20.11.25
|Ausblick: The Buckle legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.08.25
|Ausblick: The Buckle gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)