The Buckle Aktie

The Buckle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 884929 / ISIN: US1184401065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 13:14:02

Buckle December Same-store Sales Rise 5.5%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported that comparable store net sales, for the 5-week period ending January 3, increased 5.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ending January 4, of last year.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended January 3, rose 6.5 percent to $215.3 million from net sales of $202.1 million for the same period prior year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 48-week period ended January 3, grew 5.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 48-week period, the previous year.

Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended January 3, climbed up 6.7 percent to $1.236 billion compared to net sales of $1.158 billion of the same period last year.

In pre-market activity, BKE shares were trading at $54.22, up 0.67% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.

mehr Nachrichten