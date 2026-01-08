Buckle December Same-store Sales Rise 5.5%

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported that comparable store net sales, for the 5-week period ending January 3, increased 5.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ending January 4, of last year.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended January 3, rose 6.5 percent to $215.3 million from net sales of $202.1 million for the same period prior year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 48-week period ended January 3, grew 5.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 48-week period, the previous year.

Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended January 3, climbed up 6.7 percent to $1.236 billion compared to net sales of $1.158 billion of the same period last year.

In pre-market activity, BKE shares were trading at $54.22, up 0.67% on the New York Stock Exchange.