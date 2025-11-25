Burlington Stores Aktie
WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060
|
25.11.2025 13:04:47
Burlington Stores, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $104.75 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $90.59 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.45 million or $1.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.710 billion from $2.530 billion last year.
Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $104.75 Mln. vs. $90.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.710 Bln vs. $2.530 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.70 Full year EPS guidance: $9.69 - $9.89
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Burlington Stores Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.08.25
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.05.25
|Ausblick: Burlington Stores präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)