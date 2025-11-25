Burlington Stores Aktie

Burlington Stores

WKN DE: A1W54Y / ISIN: US1220171060

25.11.2025 13:04:47

Burlington Stores, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $104.75 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $90.59 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.45 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.710 billion from $2.530 billion last year.

Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.75 Mln. vs. $90.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.710 Bln vs. $2.530 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.70 Full year EPS guidance: $9.69 - $9.89

