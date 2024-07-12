|
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend
On Friday, July 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
