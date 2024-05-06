Cabot Corporation Board Increases Dividend

On Monday, May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, an increase of 8% compared to the current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

"Since 1968, we have remained committed to a continuous and growing dividend,” said Sean Keohane, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. "The dividend increase reflects our positive long-term view on our underlying business fundamentals and the Board’s confidence in our ability to generate strong cash flows to fund high-growth investments and return cash to shareholders.”

On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.72 per share versus $1.60 per share, previously.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

