Cabot Corporation Commended by the International Carbon Black Association for Outstanding Safety Performance

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that 19 of its 20 carbon black manufacturing sites have been recognized by the International Carbon Black Association’s (ICBA) Safety Performance Recognition Program. Across the company’s global network, 18 of its carbon black facilities received the gold award, the highest recognition available, and one received the bronze award for their outstanding safety performance in 2023. For the industry overall, a total of 35 ICBA member manufacturing facilities were recognized for above average safety performance, with Cabot achieving over half of all awards granted as well as the highest percentage of awards at the gold level.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by the ICBA for our strong leadership in safety performance,” said Bart Kalkstein, executive vice president and president, Reinforcement Materials Segment and Americas Region. "At Cabot, our unwavering focus on health and safety has been deeply ingrained in our culture throughout our company’s history. I am immensely proud of our dedicated teams across the world that work hard to ensure every co-worker, contractor and visitor returns home safely at the end of each day. We remain committed to fostering a workplace where we share and apply best practices that advance our safety performance and operational procedures across our carbon black sites.”

Through its Safety Performance Recognition Program, the ICBA identifies facilities across the globe that have excelled in protecting the carbon black industry’s most precious resource: its workforce. This program acknowledges outstanding safety records and helps to educate policymakers and the public about the carbon black industry’s genuine regard for making employee safety a pre-condition for successful operations. Furthermore, the Safety Performance Recognition Program is designed to share good safety practices, enhance awareness, and to promote safety 24-hours a day at the facility level.

For more information about Cabot’s commitment to safety performance, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT ICBA

The ICBA is a scientific, non-profit corporation originally founded in 1977. The purpose of the ICBA is to sponsor, conduct, and participate in investigations, research, and analyses relating to the health, safety, and environmental aspects of the production and use of carbon black. The association is managed and administered by a Board of Directors appointed by the member companies. This Board of Directors sets the strategy and provides overall direction to The Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) and the regional Product Safety and Regulatory Committees (PSRCs), while integrating and overseeing the activities of the SAG and PSRCs to determine objectives and priorities. For more details, visit carbon-black.org

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

