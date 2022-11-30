|
Cabot Corporation Executives to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patricia Hubbard, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference. In addition, Cabot will join other industry leaders in a panel discussion on "Battery Chemistry & Innovation” from 11:30am – 11:50am ET.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
