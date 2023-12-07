Cabot Corporation Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This is the fifth consecutive year that Cabot has made this prestigious list, which recognizes its commitment to social responsibility performance in the three areas of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG). This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

"We are honored to be named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list for the fifth consecutive year,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. "At Cabot, our purpose is to create materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future. Our ability to develop innovative technologies to meet sustainability challenges, conserve resources across our value chain and grow our position in the circular economy is enabling us to drive our leadership in sustainability. I am immensely proud of the dedication and passion of our entire Cabot team and the culture we have created that continuously strives to advance our sustainability strategy and fulfill our purpose.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, determined the top 600 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 industries using a four-phase evaluation. America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPI) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

"We are excited to be recognized once again by Newsweek for our ongoing sustainability efforts,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "This past year, we continued to build on our decades long commitment to sustainability by accomplishing notable milestones such as achieving five of our 2025 sustainability goals ahead of schedule and launching our new EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions technology platform. This is recognition of the progress we have made on our sustainability journey and reinforces our commitment to being a responsible operator in support of our customers, employees, investors and the communities in which we operate in.”

Cabot has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2015 and is committed to a broad set of 2025 sustainability goals that align with the company’s material topics. Cabot continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to protect the planet as well as further the company’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more information about Cabot’s sustainability agenda, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207790097/en/