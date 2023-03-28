Cabot Corporation Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis for Third Consecutive Year

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) has achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the highest recognition available, for the third consecutive year. The platinum rating recognizes Cabot’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts and places Cabot among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis is a recognized business sustainability ratings organization covering 200+ industry categories, 175 countries, and more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Every year, EcoVadis evaluates the quality of a company’s sustainability performance and management systems and benchmarks the overall rating the company receives in four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, and covers 21 indicators within the four key areas.

"Sustainability is central to our shared purpose of creating materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future. We are honored to yet again be recognized with a platinum rating by EcoVadis for our excellent sustainability performance,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. "As a company, we embrace sustainability as a strategic imperative and are steadfast in our commitment to bring the power of innovative chemistry to help solve many of the world’s sustainability challenges. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team across the globe to deliver on our sustainability objectives as well as develop innovative solutions that increase circularity and contribute to a net zero future.”

"We are proud to be recognized once again for our robust sustainability program and use this valuable assessment to identify areas to further strengthen our ESG initiatives and performance,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Achieving and maintaining the EcoVadis platinum rating is no easy feat and takes the partnership and commitment of our entire company working to develop technologies to meet sustainability challenges, conserve resources across our value chain and grow our position in the circular economy. This important work is enabling us to maintain our status as a leader in our industry as we continue to advance in our ESG efforts at a global scale.”

The rating follows other recent accolades Cabot has received for its sustainability performance including being named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek and named to Investor’s Business Daily’s (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022 list for the second consecutive year.

For more information about Cabot’s sustainability agenda, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

