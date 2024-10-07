|
07.10.2024 21:09:00
Cabot Corporation to Host 2024 Investor Day
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sean D. Keohane, President and CEO, and members of the executive management team will provide insights into the Company’s strategy, key growth initiatives, sustainability leadership, and the next set of long-term financial targets strategies.
The event will take place at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts and will also be available virtually. To register for in-person or virtual attendance, please use the following link: Register for 2024 Investor Day.
A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on cabotcorp.com/investors at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer sessions during the presentation.
Following the conclusion of the event, a replay of the webcast will be available in the ‘Events & Webcast’ page under the Investors section of the company website.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007361126/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cabot Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.24
|Ausblick: Cabot mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Cabot zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.24
|Ausblick: Cabot zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Cabot informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cabot Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cabot Corp.
|100,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte etwas nach, während sich der deutsche Leitindex unentschlossen zeigt. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.