Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



13-March-2025 / 16:34 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Ball 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €2.1449 5,921 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5,921 shares €12,700 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tara Grimley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €2.1449 5,921 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 5,921 shares €12,700 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

