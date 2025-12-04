Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
04.12.2025 08:00:05
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|410262
|EQS News ID:
|2240038
|
