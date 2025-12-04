Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

04.12.2025 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Orla O’Connor

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director / PDMR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of Ordinary Shares in Cairn Homes plc

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP£1.756

51,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

51,000

 

GBP£89,556

 

e)

Date of the transaction

27 November 2025

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 410262
EQS News ID: 2240038

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

