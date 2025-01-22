22.01.2025 10:59:50

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

22-Jan-2025 / 09:59 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:       Cairn Homes PLC (SEDOL: BWY4ZF1)

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: 1Lansdowne Partners International Limited;

2Lansdowne Partners Limited;

3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP;

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

65 Curzon Street, London W1J 8PE    

 

 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:  Nortrust Nominees Ltd, CGML PB CLIENT LANSDOWNE DM LO KY M, Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited and The Bank of New York Nominees Limited.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:    20/01/2025

6. Date on which issuer notified:    21/01/2025

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:   3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

 

2.85%

 

 

 

2.85%

 

620,247,107

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.56%

 

3.56%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BWY4ZF18

 

17,734,560

 

2.85%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

17,734,560

 

2.85%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the

First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP.

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Lansdowne Partners International Limited

2.85%

 

2.85%

Lansdowne Partners Limited

 

 

 

Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

2.85%

 

2.85%

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:


 

 

Done at London on 21/01/2025

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 372177
EQS News ID: 2072717

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

