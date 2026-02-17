Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.02.2026 22:11:00
Can AI Actually Improve Duolingo's Financials in 2026?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is now central to the Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) story. But for investors, the real question isn't whether AI makes the app more interactive. It's whether AI structurally improves the economics.In 2025, Duolingo expanded AI-powered features across its platform, including premium conversational tools within its higher-tier subscription plans. The product clearly improved. Engagement strengthened. Premium tiers gained traction.The more important development, however, occurred beneath the surface, as AI began to impact long-term earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
