Revolution Medicines Aktie
WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000
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11.06.2026 12:45:00
Can Revolution Medicines Be a Game-Changer Stock?
A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared things in medicine. The disease has the highest mortality rate of all cancers. In 2026, roughly 67,530 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease in the U.S., and more than 52,740 will die from it, according to statistics from the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.On May 31, Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) presented its Phase 3 trial findings for daraxonrasib, showing that this therapy, compared to chemotherapy, cut the risk of death by about 60% and more than doubled survival for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.It is the first time any drug has pushed median overall survival past the one-year threshold in a Phase 3 trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer. On hearing that news, oncologists at a conference gave Revolution a standing ovation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Revolution Medicines zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Biotech-Hoffnung sorgt für Rally: Revolution Medicines mit Krebs-Erfolg - Konkurrenz für Novo Nordisk? (finanzen.at)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Revolution Medicines stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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09.01.26
|Merck & Co. prüft Milliardenübernahme von Revolution Medicines - Aktie stark im Plus (dpa-AFX)
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08.01.26
|Merck in talks to buy cancer drugmaker Revolution Medicines for up to $32bn (Financial Times)