Virgin Galactic Aktie

Virgin Galactic

WKN DE: A40EFX / ISIN: US92766K4031

04.01.2026 13:45:00

Can Virgin Galactic Earn Its First Profit in 2026?

Ever since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, space tourism stock Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has been assuring investors it can profit from the brand new business of flying wealthy tourists to the edge of space, to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness before landing back on Earth.So far, Virgin hasn't been able to make those profits happen -- indeed, in 2024, the company suspended space operations entirely and retired its only existing spaceplane, while working on a design for new "Delta-class" spaceplanes that it hopes to begin flying in 2026.And now here we are on the threshold of the new year. And investors want to know: Will 2026 be the year Virgin Galactic finally turns profitable? The short answer to that question is almost certainly "no" -- but let me give you the long answer to help you understand why.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

