|
23.08.2024 05:16:44
Canadian National Railway Ends Lockout And Launches Recovery Plan
(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that it has ended its lockout effective 6:00 PM ET and immediately initiated its recovery plan.
In anticipation of a formal order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), the company is taking this step to expedite the recovery of the economy, CN said.
While CN is pleased that the labor conflict has concluded and it can resume its critical role in supporting the economy, it expresses disappointment that a negotiated settlement could not be reached at the bargaining table despite its best efforts.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian National Railway Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.07.24
|Ausblick: Canadian National Railway verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian National Railway vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: Canadian National Railway verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian National Railway mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)