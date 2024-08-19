19.08.2024 03:23:37

Canadian National Railway Issues Lockout Notice To Teamsters

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Company (CNI, CNR.TO) said that it has issued notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC formally advising them of its intention to lockout Canadian TCRC-represented employees on August 22 unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved before that time.

Despite negotiations over the weekend, no meaningful progress has occurred, and the parties remain very far apart, CN said.

Unless there is an immediate and definite resolution to the labour conflict, CN will have no choice but to continue the phased and progressive shutdown of its network which would culminate in a lockout, Canadian National Railway said.

CN noted that it must continue with the progressive and planned shutdown of its network, as it remains under the threat of an unpredictable strike notice. The planned shut down helps to ensure the safety of the communities in which it operates and the safety of its customers' goods, and to optimize the network's recovery following a labour disruption.

Canadian National Railway Co. 102,40 -0,19% Canadian National Railway Co.

