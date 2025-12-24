Canadian Solar Promotes Colin Parkin To President, Appoints Dylan Marx COO

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), a solar energy and battery energy storage products company, Wednesday announced that it has promoted Colin Parkin to President of Canadian Solar, effective immediately.

He assumes the role from the founder Shawn Qu who will continue as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Parkin's promotion will allow Dr. Qu to focus on long-term strategy and technology innovation, as the Company continues to expand its investments and manufacturing operations in North America, Canadian Solar said in a statement.

Parkin is a 20-year veteran of Canadian Solar and was most recently the president of its subsidiary, e-STORAGE, a utility-scale energy storage manufacturer and service provider.

In conjunction with this appointment, Dylan Marx was named the chief operating officer of the company.

Marx joined Canadian Solar in 2013 and was most recently the Corporate Vice President of Operations and President of Operations and Maintenance for the subsidiary Recurrent Energy.

In pre-market activity, CSIQ shares were trading at $24.17, up 1% on the Nasdaq.