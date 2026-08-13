Canadian Stocks Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors mostly reacting to earnings announcements. Weak commodity prices may trigger some selling in energy and materials sectors. A lack of progress in Middle East peace efforts could weigh as well.

In earnings news, Stantec Inc. has reaffirmed its annual guidance to reflect strong demand and favorable market conditions. For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted income per share growth of 15% to 18%, with net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5%. For fiscal 2025, Stantec had reported adjusted income of C$5.30 per share, on net revenue of C$6.5 billion.

CCL Industries, Inc. posted net income of C$223.8 million, or C$1.31 per class B share in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with C$213.1 million, or C$1.21 per class B share in the same period last year.

Brookfield Corporation reported second-quarter net income of $364 million or $0.14 per share, compared with $272 million or $0.10 per share a year ago.

Onex Corporation reported net earnings of $131 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net earnings of $229 million in the corresponding period last year. Net earnings per diluted share came in at $1.71 in the latest quarter, compared with $3.30 a year ago.

Bay Street closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as investors watched the efforts by intermediaries to revive the stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks as well as the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade talks with cautious optimism.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which traded firmly positive throughout the session, settled at 36,662.14, up by 186.22 points or 0.51%.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday even as technology shares extended gains on renewed optimism over artificial-intelligence spending. Investors closely monitored oil price movements and developments in the Iran conflict after talks between Washington and Tehran to end the war hit an impasse.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors mostly making cautious moves, looking for directional clues.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.95 or 2.34% at $81.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $20.10 or 0.45% at $4,447.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.480 or 0.73% at $65.220 an ounce.