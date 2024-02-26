Capcom Announces Million-Dollar Grand Prize for Capcom Pro Tour 2024!

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that it will offer $1 million USD (approx. 150 million yen*1) as the grand prize for Capcom Pro Tour 2024, its series of esports tournaments held worldwide that feature the company’s storied Street Fighter series.

Capcom has held the Capcom Pro Tour along with the world-championship tournament Capcom Cup each year since 2014, staging live competitions in more than 40 countries while carrying out online events in as many as 129 countries worldwide. Additionally, Capcom runs the competitive team-based Street Fighter League in Japan, the U.S.A., and Europe.

To commemorate the release of Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the series, Capcom provided its largest-ever prize pool of over $2 million USD (approx. 300 million yen*1) in total prize money for the Capcom Pro Tour 2023. Capping off the season, the Capcom Cup X championship tournament was held from February 17-26 and finished in a flurry of excitement that saw UMA crowned victor after a heated set of battles, altogether attracting more than 190 thousand concurrent viewers*2 to its livestream.

For the upcoming Capcom Pro Tour 2024, Capcom announced that it would again provide a $1 million USD prize (approx. 150 million yen*1) to the winner of the season’s championship tournament, Capcom Cup XI. Capcom is working to establish esports as a new form of entertainment in society, believing it to have the potential to be the next generation of sports where—regardless of age, gender, or physical differences—anyone can compete from anywhere in the world online.

Capcom is committed to promoting industry development through building a structure aimed at expanding the esports ecosystem so that fans and competitors alike can enjoy the thrill of competition.

*1 February 22, 2024 exchange rate

*2 Combined concurrent viewers for official YouTube and Twitch channels while streaming CAPCOM CUP X Top 16 to Grand Final

[Product Details]

1. Title Street Fighter 6 2. Genre Fighting 3. Platforms PlayStation®5 system, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, PC 4. Release Date June 2, 2023

ABOUT Street Fighter

The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 36 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 53 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

