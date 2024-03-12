Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World Tops 25 Million Units Sold Globally!

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter: World has sold over 25 million units* worldwide.

With Monster Hunter: World, Capcom drove the Monster Hunter series to global-brand status with a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch and international promotional activities, establishing the game as Capcom’s best-selling title of all time within a month of its release. In the six years since the game’s launch, Capcom has continued to promote digital sales, leading Monster Hunter: World to achieve a new Capcom all-time-record of 25 million cumulative units sold. Further, in December of last year Capcom revealed Monster Hunter Wilds, garnering broad attention with the announcement that the latest title in the series is scheduled for release in 2025.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

(*Includes shipments of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition)

ABOUT Monster Hunter

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in March 2024, the Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 97 million units as of December 31, 2023.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

