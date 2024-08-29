Capcom’s Monster Hunter Bridge to be Exhibited in the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion at Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan!

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that the company will sponsor the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, which is being exhibited by the Expo 2025, Osaka Pavilion Promotion Committee at Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Expo 2025, below). Further, the company announced that it will exhibit an interactive experience dubbed Monster Hunter Bridge at the Pavilion in the XD Hall, where visitors can experience the future of entertainment.

The theme of the upcoming Expo 2025 is "Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Inspired by the "REBORN” theme of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, Capcom decided to exhibit an interactive attraction that incorporates the concept of nature, living things, and the wonder of life, which are important themes in the Monster Hunter series.

Exhibit Details

Monster Hunter Bridge is a wholly-unique attraction that Capcom created exclusively for Expo 2025. Visitors to the hall will don specialized AR devices and be able to enjoy this interactive attraction that weaves together a 360-degree theater, immersive audio, and vibrating floor. Capcom is developing Monster Hunter Bridge with the aim of blending dreams with reality to provide an immersive experience like never before. The company hopes that visitors look forward to this one-of-a-kind Monster Hunter attraction that will bring them up close with Felyne as well as incredible monster encounters, and can only be experienced at Expo 2025.

Facilities Details

The attraction will be housed in a cylinder-shaped theater within the XD Hall that will measure approximately 12 meters in diameter and 5 meters in height and will be created as part of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion. Capcom will exhibit Monster Hunter Bridge there by creating a space inside the XD Hall that projects the world of Monster Hunter in 360 degrees, utilizing transparent LED displays on the internal walls and ceiling and projectors on the floor. The company developed new specialized AR devices for visitors that feature 105 degrees of visibility in order to create Expo 2025’s most engaging experience. In addition, the company will enhance the immersion of the space by outfitting it with a multitude of speakers set behind the transparent LED displays, wrapping visitors in 360 degrees of sound while vibrations from the floor are synchronized with the on-screen action.

The company is creating these facilities with the cooperation of partner companies exclusively for Monster Hunter Bridge.

Promotional Ticket Campaign

With the desire to contribute to the development and promotion of Expo 2025, which is being held where Capcom was founded, the company will carry out an Expo 2025 "super-advanced one-day pass” double ticket promotional campaign in which it will give away a total of 80,890 tickets to Expo 2025. The promotion is available to everyone who registers for Capcom ID, a unified account with which users can conveniently manage various Capcom games and web services. The company encourages people to refer to the promotional ticket campaign website for more details.

*Only residents of Japan are eligible to participate in the round one entry period. Please refer to the promotional ticket campaign website regarding eligibility for future campaign entry periods.

Capcom is currently developing Monster Hunter Bridge with the aim of providing a special entertainment experience where dreams and reality become one. The company hopes to create the absolute best content at the event and bring success to the Expo 2025, Osaka Pavilion Promotion Committee.

ABOUT the Monster Hunter series:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. After the series created a social phenomenon through play on handheld consoles and solidified its standing as one of Japan’s most beloved game series, it went on to global-brand status with the release of Monster Hunter: World in 2018. With cumulative sales of the series now exceeding 100 million units, Monster Hunter has grown into a global phenomenon.

[Exhibit Details]

1. Name Monster Hunter Bridge 2. Location XD Hall, Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai 3. Term April 13, 2025 - October 13, 2025 4. Admission Free* 5. Official Website https://www.capcom-games.com/mh-bridge/en/ 6. Ticket Promotion Website https://www.capcom-games.com/mh-bridge/en/ticket-cp/ *Entry to this attraction will be by reservation only. Details will be provided at a later date. *A separate ticket must be purchased to enter Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

