Capcom's Resident Evil Village Sales Top 10 Million Units Globally!

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Resident Evil Village surpassed 10 million*1 units in the three years since its 2021 release, making it the fastest title in the series to hit this milestone.

Resident Evil Village is the sequel to the lauded Resident Evil 7 biohazard, which was launched in 2017, and features a variety of horror experiences, a greater degree of action, and even more expansive, highly-engaging gameplay.

Following its 2021 release, the title garnered critical acclaim across the world after taking honors at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 and Japan Game Awards: 2022 for its high degree of polish and emotionally resonant story that won over a broad range of game players worldwide. In addition, both the release of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which includes the main game and additional story content, and expanded support for devices such as iPhone 15 Pro have led to increased unit sales. Even now, three years after its release, the title continues to gain new users, selling approximately 2 million units each year. This has resulted in it achieving more than 10 million units in sales, making it the fastest title in the series to reach this milestone.

Capcom is firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Resident Evil series:

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to escape terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 157 million*2 units. Further, the series features three titles with sales that exceed 10 million units: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil Village.

*1 Includes digital download sales

*2 As of March 31, 2024

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

