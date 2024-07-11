Capital Insurance Group Migrates Guidewire InsuranceSuite onto Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Operations and Increase Agility

Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer in the western U.S., and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CIG successfully migrated Guidewire InsuranceSuite onto Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company is a member of Auto-Owners Insurance Group and migrated InsuranceSuite for its commercial lines of business. CIG is currently migrating InsuranceSuite for its personal lines of business. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member PwC led the implementation project.

"Thanks to the fantastic partnership between the CIG, Guidewire, and PwC teams, the migration project was completed on time and on budget, and we’ve received positive feedback from our users. Migrating to Guidewire Cloud will set us up nicely for the future by helping us reduce cost and stay current on Guidewire’s latest innovations,” said CIG Vice President & Chief Information Officer Michael Ackerman. "We’re looking forward to leveraging products such as Guidewire Advanced Product Designer and Guidewire Predict to respond to market changes much faster in the future, as well as the Guidewire Digital products.”

"We are delighted to have partnered with CIG to complete their InsuranceSuite transition to the cloud," said PwC Global Guidewire Practice Lead Imran Ilyas. "By harnessing the power of Guidewire Cloud, CIG now has enhanced flexibility and the ability to swiftly adopt innovative solutions, empowering their agents with real-time connectivity and enabling rapid deployment of new tools and upgrades."

"We congratulate CIG on achieving this significant milestone in its cloud journey,” said Guidewire Senior Vice President and Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney. "We are honored that InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Cloud are serving as the technological cornerstone for CIG to continue its mission for the past 125 years in protecting and restoring communities and building strong relationships with the policyholders they serve by providing reliable insurance protection, professional advice, and caring, responsive service.”

CIG will also be implementing SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG’s suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG’s members are rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry, and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation’s largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose—to build trust in society and solve important problems—is at the core of everything we do. It guides how we serve our clients, our people and the world. To help our clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes, PwC provides professional services across two segments: Trust Solutions and Consulting Solutions. Within these segments we bring a range of capabilities to help organizations solve faster, solve more and realize more value. These capabilities include cloud and digital, deals, ESG, cybersecurity and privacy, governance/boards, risk, transformation, tax services and much more. Across our global network of nearly 328,000 professionals in 152 countries, we are committed to advancing quality in everything we do.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711755956/en/