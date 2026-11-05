Carlyle Group Q3 Distributable Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), a global investment firm, Thursday reported a third-quarter distributable earnings of $432.5 million on a pre-tax basis, or $1.12 per share post-tax, up from $368.4 million, or $0.96 pershare, in the prior-year quarter.

The company posted an attributable loss of $7.7 million or $0.02 per share, compared with net income of $0.9 million or breakeven per share in the prior-year quarter.

The loss was primarily driven by the reversal of unrealized performance allocations in its seventh U.S. buyout fund and secondaries strategy, along with lower fund management fees. Total revenues increased to $334.1 million from $332.7 million, while total expenses rose to $388.3 million from $370.1 million. The company also recorded a net investment loss of $22.7 million from consolidated funds, compared with a gain of $123.2 million a year earlier.

Net performance revenues were negative $292.1 million, compared with negative $282.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Assets under management totaled $479 billion as of September 30, 2026, down 1% from the previous quarter.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on November 23, to shareholders of record as of November 16.

Carlyle Group shares rose more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $42.75 on Wednesday.