|
25.06.2024 12:48:08
Castrol To Invest Up To $50 Mln In Gogoro
(RTTNews) - Castrol, a provider of automotive lubricants and part of the BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP), on Tuesday announced an investment of up to $50 million in Gogoro Inc. (GGR), a Taiwanese battery-swapping refueling platform. In the first tranche of the investment, Castrol Holdings, an affiliate of Castrol, will invest $25 million in Gogoro shares, followed by a second $25 million investment in the form of convertible notes.
The first tranche of investment will result in Castrol acquiring around 5.72 percent of Gogoro's shares.
Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol, said: "...our investment in Gogoro is a strategic step towards diversifying our portfolio, remaining relevant in our customers' lives, embracing new opportunities to future-proof our iconic 125-year-old brand and to create additional value for our shareholders."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gogoro Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gogoro Incorporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (Spons. ADRS)
|33,80
|0,60%
|Gogoro Incorporation Registered Shs
|1,60
|13,48%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Schaukelbörse": ATX dreht leicht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte leichte Verluste. Der DAX notiert ebenfalls im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch auf positivem Terrain.