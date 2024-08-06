06.08.2024 12:34:06

Caterpillar Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.681 billion, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $2.922 billion, or $5.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 billion or $5.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $16.689 billion from $17.318 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.681 Bln. vs. $2.922 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.48 vs. $5.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.689 Bln vs. $17.318 Bln last year.

