CCC Intelligent Solutions Prices Upsized Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), a software company for the insurance industry, Thursday said it announced the pricing of its secondary offering of common shares by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. or the selling stockholders.

The offering consists of 22 million shares of the company's common stock upsized from the previously announced 20 million shares.

No shares are being issued by the company and the selling stockholders will receive all the proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup are serving as the as joint book running managers for this offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 8.

In premarket activity, CCCCS shares are trading at $10.64 down 2.47% on the Nasdaq.