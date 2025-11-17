Xpeng Aktie

Xpeng für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QBX7 / ISIN: US98422D1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 15:23:47

Central Asset Investments Initiates Position With 349,000 Shares of EV Maker XPeng

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 17, 2025, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd established a new position in XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), acquiring 349,088 shares worth $8,175,641. This move brought the fund’s total number of 13F reportable holdings to 57 as of the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.This is a new position, accounting for 4.83% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xpengmehr Nachrichten