Xpeng Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBX7 / ISIN: US98422D1054
|
17.11.2025 15:23:47
Central Asset Investments Initiates Position With 349,000 Shares of EV Maker XPeng
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 17, 2025, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd established a new position in XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), acquiring 349,088 shares worth $8,175,641. This move brought the fund’s total number of 13F reportable holdings to 57 as of the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.This is a new position, accounting for 4.83% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
