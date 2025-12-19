Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
19.12.2025 15:37:00
Centrus Has Tumbled From All-Time Highs in October. Here's What's Next.
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) started 2025 with a share price of about $74. In mid-October, the stock hit a 52-week high of roughly $464 a share, representing a mouthwatering 527% gain. Since then, the stock has fallen about 50%, trading at around $234 at the time of writing.Throughout all of this, Centrus has remained focused on its mission. It's still positioned to play a dominant role in U.S. uranium enrichment and even delivered 900 kilograms of high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to the Department of Energy (DOE) in late June. So why did it crash?Apparently, investors needed to reset their expectations for nuclear stocks, as Centrus wasn't the only company in this sector to fall (just look at Oklo). After a huge run like that, investors needed reminding that Centrus isn't a tech company, and its margins will never grow at the rate of, say, Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
