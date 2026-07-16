Change in Siegfried's management team

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has appointed Eduardo Montanha as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective September 1, 2026. The appointment follows Siegfried's previously announced decision to combine the Chief Operating Officer roles for Drug Substances and Drug Products into one position. The new structure supports Siegfried’s strategy to offer integrated end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical value chain, from drug substances to drug products.

Eduardo Montanha brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Head of Global Technical Operations & Quality at Fresenius Kabi, where he led an integrated global network of around 30 manufacturing sites across multiple regions. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions roles at Takeda, Sandoz, Hexal, and Hoechst/Aventis, covering technical operations, quality, supply, and large-scale manufacturing networks.

With his strong track record in integrated operations, Eduardo Montanha will focus on further strengthening supply performance, operational efficiency and reliability across Siegfried’s global network.

Eduardo Montanha holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, a postgraduate qualification in Industrial Automation, and an MBA in Project Management. He brings extensive international leadership experience, having lived and worked across Europe and Latin America.

Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer of Siegfried: “I am very pleased to welcome Eduardo to Siegfried. He brings outstanding global operations and quality leadership experience and will play an important role in further enhancing supply performance, operational efficiency and reliability for our customers.”