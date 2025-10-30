u-blox Aktie

u-blox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M2K9 / ISIN: CH0033361673

30.10.2025 07:18:24

Changes in u-blox’s Executive Committee

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Changes in u-blox’s Executive Committee

30-Oct-2025 / 07:18 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors and CEO Stephan Zizala have mutually agreed that he will step down from his position as CEO at the end of 2025 to pursue a new professional opportunity. 

Camila Japur, Chief Financial Officer, and Andreas Thiel, Head of Business Units and co-founder of u-blox, will jointly assume the roles of co-CEOs, leading the company with clearly defined responsibilities. As part of the ongoing acquisition process by Advent International, the firm intends to appoint Stephan Zizala as member of the future Board of Directors of u-blox. 

The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Stephan Zizala for his dedication and the successful transformation of the company. During his tenure, u-blox has consistently and successfully focused on its market-leading and profitable core business. The long-term growth and profitability outlook remain highly attractive. 

The Board wishes the new management team all the best in leading u-blox into its next phase of success.

<div>  <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td><span><strong><span>Investor Relations</span></strong></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Rafael Duarte</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Phone: +41 43 547 0693</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><a href="mailto:rafael.duarte@u-blox.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>rafael.duarte@u-blox.com</span></a></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div><div id="6ce896dd-575b-4dc5-8841-e632cd9eea89" markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span><span><strong>u-blox (SIX:UBXN)</strong> is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. <br/><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">www.u-blox.com</a></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Join us on social media - <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">X</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">YouTube</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43658f74086f6e52f3b4277a9d96c1eb&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">LinkedIn</a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2310a66a42be9dc3078b7e80159c695&application_id=2220862&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Instagram</a>. </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> </div><div id="7f4afefe-4958-4207-a129-4019be943d4e" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. 