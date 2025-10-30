u-blox Aktie
WKN DE: A0M2K9 / ISIN: CH0033361673
|
30.10.2025 07:18:24
Changes in u-blox’s Executive Committee
|
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Board of Directors and CEO Stephan Zizala have mutually agreed that he will step down from his position as CEO at the end of 2025 to pursue a new professional opportunity.
Camila Japur, Chief Financial Officer, and Andreas Thiel, Head of Business Units and co-founder of u-blox, will jointly assume the roles of co-CEOs, leading the company with clearly defined responsibilities. As part of the ongoing acquisition process by Advent International, the firm intends to appoint Stephan Zizala as member of the future Board of Directors of u-blox.
The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Stephan Zizala for his dedication and the successful transformation of the company. During his tenure, u-blox has consistently and successfully focused on its market-leading and profitable core business. The long-term growth and profitability outlook remain highly attractive.
The Board wishes the new management team all the best in leading u-blox into its next phase of success.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2220862
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2220862 30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu u-blox AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Provisional end result of public tender offer for u-blox (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|Changes in u-blox’s Executive Committee (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25