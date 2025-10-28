u-blox Aktie

u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

u-blox AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

28.10.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland – 28 October 2025u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today’s Extraordinary Annual General Meeting 2025, held in Horgen.

Shareholders elected Claudio Simao as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ronald Ayles and Bernhard Spetsmann were also elected as members of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the next ordinary general meeting. Additionally, Claudio Simao and Ronald Ayles were elected as members of the company’s Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee (NCSC). All elections are subject to, and effective as of, completion of the public tender offer launched by Advent International, L.P. (through its indirect subsidiary ZI Zenith S.à r.l.) for all publicly held registered shares in u-blox, as announced earlier this year. 

Shareholders also approved the delisting of the registered shares of u-blox from the SIX Swiss Exchange, subject to the completion of the public tender offer, and to authorize the Board of Directors to implement this resolution, i.e., the delisting of the registered shares of u-blox, following completion of the Public Tender Offer.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 will be available on u-blox' website (link) in the coming days.

<div>  <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td><span><span><strong>Investor Relations</strong></span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Rafael Duarte</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Phone: +41 43 547 0693</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span><a href="mailto:rafael.duarte@u-blox.com" style="text-decoration: underline;">rafael.duarte@u-blox.com</a></span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div><div id="545f6e44-57ba-4b91-9618-2e2a0cd5e915" markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span><span><strong>u-blox (SIX:UBXN)</strong> is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Join us on social media - <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">X</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">YouTube</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43658f74086f6e52f3b4277a9d96c1eb&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">LinkedIn</a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2310a66a42be9dc3078b7e80159c695&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Instagram</a>. (<a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=2220046&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">www.u-blox.com</a>)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> </div><div id="a5e8a71f-b4d1-47ec-a742-1293961b7984" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2220046

End of News EQS News Service

2220046  28.10.2025 CET/CEST u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange 