29.02.2024 14:32:50
Charles River Associates Q4 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Charles River Associates (CRAI) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased 32.1% year over year to $11.5 million. Earnings per share increased 36.1% year over year to $1.62 from $1.19. Non-GAAP net income increased 14.8% year over year to $11.5 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased 19.0% year over year to $1.63 from $1.37. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter revenue grew 11.5% year over year to $161.6 million. Analysts on average had estimated $149.67 million in revenue.
For fiscal 2024, on a constant currency basis, the company expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $675 million.
On February 29, 2024, CRA's Board authorized a $35.0 million expansion of the existing share repurchase program, in addition to the $11.4 million currently remaining under the program.
The Board also authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable on March 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2024.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.