Chartis Ranks FICO in the Top 5 for RiskTech100® for Second Consecutive Year

2024 marks the second year FICO is recognized as a top five risk and compliance technology company in the Chartis Research RiskTech100® report.

FICO was also awarded first place in innovation for the seventh consecutive year for its functionality and technologies to improve risk management for clients.

FICO® Platform empowers enterprises to unite teams and break down silos.

Global analytics software leader FICO today announced that it has been named one of the top five risk and compliance technology providers in the Chartis Research RiskTech100®, for the second year in a row. FICO also secured first place in the Innovation category for the seventh consecutive year, a feat that reflects its continuous introduction of new risk technologies, particularly through its FICO® Platform.

"FICO’s consistent top position in innovation and top five placement as a risk and compliance technology company is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the company’s ongoing dedication to being a global innovator. FICO’s distinctive edge lies in its ongoing investment in applied intelligence and machine learning. It's evident that FICO’s robust performance has enabled its clients to unite and break down silos,” said Mark Feeley, global brand director at Chartis Research.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to helping our clients achieve digital transformation on a global scale,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "FICO Platform has unleashed a pioneering mindset among our customers and serves as a catalyst for intelligent collaboration. FICO Platform enables real-time decision-making and allows our clients to accelerate the introduction of new hyper-personalized products and experiences at hyperscale, powering all their customer connections.”

FICO is a leader in analytics and applied intelligence platform technology delivering exceptional hyper-personalized customer experiences where the practice of responsible AI remains at the forefront of its mission. Its groundbreaking FICO® Platform enables firms to ingest data, develop deep new insights with AI and ML, make hyper-personalized decisions at scale, and achieve world-class business outcomes. It is uniquely suited to maximize customer satisfaction, loyalty, and long-term retention, while improving profitability across the entire customer lifecycle.

FICO Platform received placement as a leader among top providers in "The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report. FICO Platform also received the Banking Innovation of the Year Platinum Award in the Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments 2023.

2024 marks the 18th anniversary of the RiskTech100® report, a comprehensive examination of the world's major solution providers in risk and compliance technology. The rankings in the report reflect the analysts' opinions, along with in-depth research into market trends, participants, expenditure patterns, and best practices.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 215 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

