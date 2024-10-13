Chevron Commits an Additional $250,000 to Hurricane Relief Efforts

Chevron today announced a donation of $250,000 to support relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida. The funds will provide support for emergency teams and volunteer efforts.

"Our thoughts are with the Florida residents as they recover from Hurricane Milton,” said Mike Vomund, vice president of Fuel Sales, Chevron. "We understand that reliable energy is essential to the recovery process, and we are working to help restore fuel supplies to the impacted area as quickly and safely as possible. We are proud to support organizations like Fuel Relief Fund, Team Rubicon, and Volunteer Florida as they assist Florida communities through the recovery process.”

Fuel Relief Fund will receive $100,000 to support relief efforts throughout the impacted region

Team Rubicon will receive $100,000 to aid emergency response teams

Volunteer Florida will receive $50,000 to support volunteer mobilization and recovery efforts

Chevron has also donated 8,500 gallons of fuel in-kind direct from its Panama City Terminal. This fuel will be distributed to first responders in the impacted areas.

Earlier this month, Chevron announced a $250,000 donation to the same organizations to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in the Southeast.

Chevron will match qualifying donations employees and retirees make to hurricane relief efforts and will provide financial contributions to organizations where its employees volunteer. The aim of this collective financial assistance is to help communities in times of need.

Chevron has a large retail presence in Florida, supplying more than 600 independently owned Chevron and Texaco stations. In addition, Chevron has three fuel terminals in Florida.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Fuel Relief Fund

Fuel Relief Fund (FRF) is a volunteer-driven, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in the United States. In addition to our dedicated team at headquarters and Boards of Directors in the United States, the FRF family consists of highly skilled and trained operational volunteers with fuel and emergency management backgrounds as well as fuel supply chain management experts with decades of experience. Visit About FRF | Fuel Relief Fund for more information.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon (TR) is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Their vision is to support humanity and build resiliency for vulnerable communities across the world. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to almost 180,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations both domestically and internationally. By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions, TR aims to provide the greatest service and impact possible. Around the world, disasters are a part of life. No corner of the globe is spared from severe weather–be it crippling winter storms, catastrophic hurricanes, or unchecked wildfires. When disaster strikes, TR works alongside local governments and agencies to provide services to those who are most vulnerable. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

About Volunteer Florida

Volunteer Florida, established in the Florida Statutes in 1994, manages national service programs and advocates for volunteerism across the Sunshine State. Over the years, Volunteer Florida has expanded its role to become the state's lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during, and after disasters. This includes the management of the Florida Disaster Fund. In addition to disaster response efforts, Volunteer Florida remains steadfast in their mission to promote volunteerism through initiatives like Volunteer Connect, the state's official platform for volunteer opportunities. Through high-impact volunteer programs, Volunteer Florida engages Floridians, transforms communities, and helps make our state a better place to live. For more information, visit: www.volunteerflorida.org.

