|
07.08.2024 22:05:00
Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) ("Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that it will report fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 8:00 am ET.
To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link for registration (Phone Registration Link) to be provided with dial in details, including a unique PIN to access the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com
Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Time: 8:00 am ET
Live webcast and replay: https://investor.chewy.com
Conference call registration: Phone Registration Link
About Chewy
Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our websites and mobile applications allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with approximately 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, and we create and offer our own private brands. Through our websites and mobile applications, we offer our customers approximately 115,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807399922/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.24
|Roaring Kitty lässt Chewy-Aktie massiv ansteigen - und die GameStop-Aktie absacken (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Wall Street : Finfluencer „Roaring Kitty“ steigt bei Chewy ein - Aktie schwankt danach stark (Handelsblatt)
|
28.05.24
|Ausblick: Chewy A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.03.24
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)