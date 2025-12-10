Chew a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PL6S / ISIN: US16679L1098
|
10.12.2025 13:13:30
Chewy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $59.2 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Chewy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.7 million or $0.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $3.116 billion from $2.877 billion last year.
Chewy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $59.2 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.116 Bln vs. $2.877 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
09.12.25
|Ausblick: Chewy A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.09.25
|Ausblick: Chewy A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Chewy A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)