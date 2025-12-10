Chew a Aktie

Chewy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $59.2 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chewy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.7 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $3.116 billion from $2.877 billion last year.

Chewy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.2 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.116 Bln vs. $2.877 Bln last year.

