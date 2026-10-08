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08.10.2026 04:54:54

Chewy vs. Uber Technologies: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

While one company thrives on the loyalty of pet parents and the other on global mobility and delivery, investors often wonder which offers better value. Today, we compare Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

Chewy has carved out a massive niche by transforming how people shop for pet essentials, emphasizing subscription-based sales and health services. Uber provides the digital infrastructure for on-demand transportation and food delivery across seventy countries. Both companies utilize advanced technology to dominate their respective markets, as noted in their latest annual filings.

Chewy operates as a leading online retailer and pet-care platform, selling everything from food to medications. In its latest official results, reported for FY 2025, the company noted nearly 21.7 million active customers. It continues to expand its reach among retail stocks by enrolling approximately 20,000 veterinary practices in its PracticeHub platform, which represents roughly half of all clinics in the United States.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A- 16,81 3,48% Chewy Inc Registered Shs -A-
Uber 62,65 2,47% Uber
Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 55 200,00 -0,67% Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

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